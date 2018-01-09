Views Preview: The Buzz Builds Around 'Fire and Fury'

What happens when the president’s attorney’s try to block the publication of a White House tell-all? Sales go through the roof, of course… and buzz on television and radio gets louder and louder, quite literally. Where Wolff’s reporting techniques sound? Did the president’s surrogates hurt argument that anecdotes weren’t accurate?

Michael Wolff, NY Magazine: “Donald Trump didn’t want to be president”

Michael Wolff, GQ: “How Donald Trump’s White House team handles his giant ego”

Brian Stelter & Gloria Borger, CNN: “Wolff’s Trump book going on sale four days early amid furor”

Jack Shafer, POLITICO: “Trump got Wolffed”

John Santucci, ABC News: “Trump attorney sends Bannon cease and desist letter over ‘disparaging’ comments”

Jason Schwartz, POLITICO: “Conservative media stands by Trump over Bannon”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Michael Wolff tells a juicy tale in his new Trump book. But should we believe it?”

David Folkenflik, NPR: “’Fire and Fury’ sourcing under scrutiny”

Mike Allen, Axios: “Scoop: Wolff taped interviews with Bannon, top officials”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “With book-blocking effort, Trump is living his authoritarian fantasy”

Tom Kludt, CNN: “Who is Michael Wolff? New Trump book thrusts controversial author into spotlight”

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Michael Wolff, from local media scourge to national newsleader”

Nausicaa Renner & Pete Vernon, Columbia Journalism Review: “’Every era gets the Boswell it deserves’”

Jeremy W. Peters, Michael Tackett & Noah Weiland, New York Times: “Bannon tries backing away from explosive comments”

Anne Barker, ABC: “Donald Trump book Fire and Fury posted free online by WikiLeaks in unprecedented move”

Jeremy W. Peters, New York Times: “Steve Bannon to step down from Breitbart”

Tapper vs. Stephen Miller

Erik Wemple, Washignton Post: “The depressing lesson of Jake Tapper vs. Stephen Miller”

Trump violating Twitter’s terms of service?

Twitter: “World leaders on Twitter”

Will Oremus, Slate: “Let Trump tweet”

John Engel Bromwich & Johanna Barr, New York Times: “Would Twitter ever censor Trump’s account?”

Bryan Menegus, Gizmodo: “What Twitter’s new statement about not banning Trump really means”

Vivian Wang, New York Times: “Let’s talk about the Gorilla Channel for one more day”

Trump’s fake news awards

Brent D. Griffiths, POLITICO: “Trump delays ‘fake news’ awards”

Frank Pallotta, CNN: “Colbert rallies for Trump’s fake news awards”

Winfrey in 2020?

Aaron Blake, Washington Post: “Oprah Winfrey’s presidential candidate-esque Golden Globes speech, annotated”

Dan Zak & Monica Hesse, Washington Post: “Oprah could run. Oprah could win: Is America going insane or coming to its senses?”

Brian Stelter, CNN: “Sources: Oprah Winfrey ‘actively thinking’ about running for president”

Ted Johnson, Variety: “NBC removes tweet that backed idea of Oprah Winfrey for president”

Bradley Tusk, Observer: “Can Oprah beat Trump in 2020?”

Libby Hill, Los Angeles Times: “Oprah at the Golden Globes: Is she running for president? She should, they say”

James Poniewozik, New York Times: “What politicians could learn from Oprah Winfrey”

David Smith, The Guardian: “Oprah for president? A far-fetched idea just got dramatically more real”

Equal pay: The next reckoning?

Mark DiStefano, BuzzFeed: “Corporation of having a ‘secretive and illegal’ pay culture”

BBC: “BBC China editor Carrie Gracie quits in equal pay row”

Graham Ruddick & Nicola Slawson, The Guardian: “BBC’s China editor resigns in protest over gender pay gap”

Emily Peck, Huffington Post: “C’mon, sexism is at least part of the reason Hoda Kotb is making less than Matt Lauer”

Maggie Astor, New York Times: “Catt Sadler leaves E! Entertainment, saying a male co-host earned twice as much”

Graham Ruddick, Matthew Weaver and Owen Bowcott, The Guardian: “Equalities watchdog intervenes after Carrie Gracie’s complaint about BBC pay”

Tribune’s new publisher

Rudy Keller, Columbia Daily Tribune: “Terri Leifeste named new Tribune publisher”

Ashley Craft, Columbia Missourian: “Columbia Tribune gets a new publisher”

Original programming hits all-time high

John Koblin, New York Times: “487 original programs aired in 2017. Bet you didn’t watch them all”