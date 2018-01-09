Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views Preview: The Buzz Builds Around 'Fire and Fury'

What happens when the president’s attorney’s try to block the publication of a White House tell-all? Sales go through the roof, of course… and buzz on television and radio gets louder and louder, quite literally. Where Wolff’s reporting techniques sound? Did the president’s surrogates hurt argument that anecdotes weren’t accurate?

Michael Wolff, NY Magazine: “Donald Trump didn’t want to be president”

Michael Wolff, GQ: “How Donald Trump’s White House team handles his giant ego

Brian Stelter & Gloria Borger, CNN: “Wolff’s Trump book going on sale four days early amid furor

Jack Shafer, POLITICO: “Trump got Wolffed

John Santucci, ABC News: “Trump attorney sends Bannon cease and desist letter over ‘disparaging’ comments

Jason Schwartz, POLITICO: “Conservative media stands by Trump over Bannon

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Michael Wolff tells a juicy tale in his new Trump book. But should we believe it?

David Folkenflik, NPR: “’Fire and Fury’ sourcing under scrutiny

Mike Allen, Axios: “Scoop: Wolff taped interviews with Bannon, top officials

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “With book-blocking effort, Trump is living his authoritarian fantasy

Tom Kludt, CNN: “Who is Michael Wolff? New Trump book thrusts controversial author into spotlight

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Michael Wolff, from local media scourge to national newsleader

Nausicaa Renner & Pete Vernon, Columbia Journalism Review: “’Every era gets the Boswell it deserves’

Jeremy W. Peters, Michael Tackett & Noah Weiland, New York Times: “Bannon tries backing away from explosive comments

Anne Barker, ABC: “Donald Trump book Fire and Fury posted free online by WikiLeaks in unprecedented move

Jeremy W. Peters, New York Times: “Steve Bannon to step down from Breitbart

Tapper vs. Stephen Miller

Erik Wemple, Washignton Post: “The depressing lesson of Jake Tapper vs. Stephen Miller

Trump violating Twitter’s terms of service?

Twitter: “World leaders on Twitter

Will Oremus, Slate: “Let Trump tweet

John Engel Bromwich & Johanna Barr, New York Times: “Would Twitter ever censor Trump’s account?

Bryan Menegus, Gizmodo: “What Twitter’s new statement about not banning Trump really means

Vivian Wang, New York Times: “Let’s talk about the Gorilla Channel for one more day

Trump’s fake news awards

Brent D. Griffiths, POLITICO: “Trump delays ‘fake news’ awards

Frank Pallotta, CNN: “Colbert rallies for Trump’s fake news awards

Winfrey in 2020?

Aaron Blake, Washington Post: “Oprah Winfrey’s presidential candidate-esque Golden Globes speech, annotated

Dan Zak & Monica Hesse, Washington Post: “Oprah could run. Oprah could win: Is America going insane or coming to its senses?

Brian Stelter, CNN: “Sources: Oprah Winfrey ‘actively thinking’ about running for president

Ted Johnson, Variety: “NBC removes tweet that backed idea of Oprah Winfrey for president

Bradley Tusk, Observer: “Can Oprah beat Trump in 2020?

Libby Hill, Los Angeles Times: “Oprah at the Golden Globes: Is she running for president? She should, they say

James Poniewozik, New York Times: “What politicians could learn from Oprah Winfrey

David Smith, The Guardian: “Oprah for president? A far-fetched idea just got dramatically more real

Equal pay: The next reckoning?

Mark DiStefano, BuzzFeed: “Corporation of having a ‘secretive and illegal’ pay culture

BBC: “BBC China editor Carrie Gracie quits in equal pay row

Graham Ruddick & Nicola Slawson, The Guardian: “BBC’s China editor resigns in protest over gender pay gap

Emily Peck, Huffington Post: “C’mon, sexism is at least part of the reason Hoda Kotb is making less than Matt Lauer

Maggie Astor, New York Times: “Catt Sadler leaves E! Entertainment, saying a male co-host earned twice as much

Graham Ruddick, Matthew Weaver and Owen Bowcott, The Guardian: “Equalities watchdog intervenes after Carrie Gracie’s complaint about BBC pay

Tribune’s new publisher

Rudy Keller, Columbia Daily Tribune: “Terri Leifeste named new Tribune publisher

Ashley Craft, Columbia Missourian: “Columbia Tribune gets a new publisher

Original programming hits all-time high

John Koblin, New York Times: “487 original programs aired in 2017. Bet you didn’t watch them all

