Views Preview: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress to answer questions about users’ privacy on the social media platform. At least one senator inquired as to why users don’t seem clear on how their data is collected and used. Could it lead to regulation?

Kurt Wagner, Recode: “Read the testimony Mark Zuckerberg will present to Congress this week”

Josh Constine, TechCrunch: “Facebook shut down Russian APT28 trolls before the 2016 U.S. election”

Cecila Kang, Tiffany Hsu and Sheena Frenkel, New York Times: “Mark Zuckerberg meets with top lawmakers before hearing”

Kevin Roose, Cecila Kang and Sheera Frenkel, New York Times: “Zuckerberg gets a crash course in charm. Will Congress care?”

Hanna Kozlowska, Quartz: “It’s about to get harder to trick people with political ads on Facebook”

Tom McKay, Gizmodo: “Here is Facebook’s dubious plan to prevent its 2016 election catastrophe from happening again”

Alex Hern, The Guardian: “New Facebook controls aim to regulate political ads and fight fake news”

John Eggerton, Broadcasting and Cable: “Facebook boosts political ad disclosures”

Nadeem Badshah, The Guardian: “Facebook to contact 87 million users affected by data breach”

Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic: “Mark Zuckerberg says he’s not resigning”

Sinclair’s Editorial Fallout

Staff, National Press Photographers Association: “Sinclair rescinds donation pledge to NPPA for legal advocacy”

Al Tompkins, Poynter: “13 J-School deans and chairs issue letter of concern to Sinclair”

Jon Levine, The Wrap: “Deans of 13 journalism schools denounce Sinclair in open letter: a ‘line was crossed’”

Brian Stelter, CNN Media: “Sinclair allows critical ad to air, sandwiched between its defense”

Sara Boboltz, Huffington Post: “Report: Amy Schumer joins political candidates boycotting Sinclair”

Indira Lakshamanan, Poynter: “Why Sinclair’s promos were a journalism ethics train wreck”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Sinclair faces fallout from viewers and Democratic candidates over ‘fake news’ promos

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Sinclair’s remarkable gaslighting operation”

Jon Swaine, The Guardian: “Sinclair TV chairman to Trump: ‘We are here to deliver your message’

Hal Boedeker, Orlando Sentinel: “Orlando man shares Sinclair saga on CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’”

Jonathan Beaton, Huffington Post: “I quit working for Sinclair and they sued me. Here’s why I’m fighting back”

David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun: “Anti-Sinclair video montage scheduled to air in ad on Sinclair stations”

Timothy Burke, Deadspin: “How I made a dumb video making fun of Sinclair Broadcasting and somehow started a media war”

St. Louis Sinclair Show Canceled

Danny Wicentowski, Riverfront Times: “Jamie Allman’s show is canceled over tweet about Parkland shooting survivor”

Rachel Rice, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “Jamie Allman loses Channel 30 show amid controversy over Tweet threatening student activist”

Eli Rosenberg, Washington Post: “Sinclair commentator resigns after vulgar tweet about Parkland survivor David Hogg”

Sapna Maheshwari, New York Times: “YouTube is improperly collecting children’s data, consumer groups say”

Trump in ‘news deserts’

Shawn Musgrave and Matthew Nussbaum, POLITICO: “How Trump thrives in ‘news deserts’”

Joshua Benton, Columbia Journalism Review: “That Politico article on ‘news deserts’ doesn’t really show what it claims"

DHS Journalist Database

RTDNA: “RTDNA expresses concern about reported impending DHS database of journalists”

Cary O’Reilly, Bloomberg Law: “Homeland Security to compile database of journalists, bloggers”

Carla Herreria, Huffington Post: “Homeland Security to compile a database of journalists, bloggers and influencers”

Jon Fingas, Engadget: “Homeland Security database would track bloggers, social media”

D. Parvaz, Think Progress: “Trump administration planning to ‘monitor’ journalists and bloggers”

’60 Minutes’ Report on Lynchings

Brit McCandless Farmer, 60 Minutes: “Why 60 Minutes aired photo of lynchings in report by Oprah”

Blue Telusma, The Grio: “Necessary Evil: Why Oprah Winfrey’s ’60 Minutes’ report aired photos of lynchings”

Taylor Ford, Montgomery Advertiser: “Oprah Winfrey gets first look at memorial to lynching victims in Montgomery”

Christian Holub, Entertainment Weekly: “Oprah Winfrey leads 60 Minutes inside new memorial to victims of lynching”

Denver Post Revolt

Sydney Ember, New York Times: “Denver Post rebels against its hedge-fund ownership”

Jon Levine, The Wrap: “Denver Post staff makes desperate plea amid layoffs: The paper ‘must be saved’”

Dominique Mosbergen, Huffington Post: “In an extraordinary act of defiance, Denver Post urges its owner to sell the paper”

Teague Bohlen, Westword: “Seven other hedge-fund-era Denver Post blunders”

CBS Denver: “Denver Post apologizes for using wrong photo on ‘Guide to Coors Field’”

Meagan Flynn, Washington Post: “In the editorial pages of the Denver Post, a rebellion against its ‘vulture capitalist’ owners”

Andre the Giant is larger than life

Kirsten Fleming, New York Post: “The triumph and tragedy of Andre the Giant”

Josh Katzowitz, The Daily Dot: “HBO’s ‘Andre the Giant’ shows the man behind the mass”

Adam Buckman, MediaPost: “Who knew? Extraordinary Andre the Giant documentary reveals all”

Justin Terranova, New York Post: “Why is was so hard finding the real Andre the Giant”