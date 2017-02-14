Views Preview: Murdoch's Influence In The Pressroom?

What does it mean when President Donald Trump only calls on reporters from publications owned by buddy Rupert Murdoch? And, the next day, calls on two more from right-leaning organizations?

Jim Rutenberg, New York Times: “When a pillar of the fourth estate rests on a Trump-Murdoch axis”

Alex Kaplan, Media Matters for America: “Day after Flynn bombshell, Trump calls on only Murdoch outlets at press conference”

The Week: “Trump just did a press conference where he only answered questions from outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch”

Jack Shafer, POLITICO: “Time to put Rupert Murdoch on notice”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Trump continues pattern of calling on reporters from conservative media”

Eric Peckham, Medium: “Lessons from Rupert Murdoch”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Newsmax, CBN, Townhall – new faces and a new feel at White House press briefings”

Larry Buchanan & Karen Yourish, New York Times: “All joking aside, here’s how Sean Spicer is shaking up the White House Press briefing”

Crumbling on the inside

Mike Allen, Axios: “Priebus, Flynn, others on thin ice”

Tina Nguyen, Vanity Fair: “Is Sean Spicer in hot water or really hot water?”

Tina Nguyen, Vanity Fair: “The agony of Sean Spicer”

Daytime’s – and late night’s – star

James Doubek and Maquita Peters, NPR, “Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Spicey’ and Alec Baldwin’s Trump return to ‘SNL’”

Ian Crouch, The New Yorker, “’Saturday Night Live’ and the limits of Trump mockery”

S.E. Cupp, CNN, “Sean Spicer has a problem: Melissa McCarthy”

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Daytime’s new TV star? Sean Spicer”

Josh Elliott fired from CBS

Emily Smith, Page Six: “Josh Elliott fired from CBS News”

John Koblin, New York Times: “Josh Elliott, anchor on CBS streaming service, asked to leave”

Brian Steinberg, Variety: “Josh Elliott parts ways with CBS News”

Chris Areins, TV Newser: “Josh Elliott out at CBS”

Brian Flood, The Wrap: “Josh Elliott and CBS News part ways”

J.D. Durkin, Mediaite: “’Mystifying situation’: Josh Elliott abruptly fired from CBS, escorted out of the building by security”

Bye-bye, Bob Costas

Scott Strump, NBC: “Bob Costas passes Olympic hosting to Mike Tirico”

Richard Deitsch, Sports Illustrated: “A closer look at NBC’s move to replace Bob Costas with Mike Tirico as Olympic host”

Richard Sandomir, New York Times: “Bob Costas ends 24-year run as NBC’s prime-time Olympics host”

Erik Brady, USA Today: “Bob Costas steps down as NBC host of Olympics; Mike Tirico to replace him”

Frank Pallotta, CNN Money: “Bob Costas to end run as voice of NBC’s Olympics coverage”

Michael McCarthy, Sporting News: “Bob Costas stepping down signals death of sports-anchor God”

Dan Caesar, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “Caesar: Costas ends long Olympics run, but isn’t retiring yet”

Playboy’s old playbook

Cooper Hefner, Playboy: “The New Playboy philosophy: An introduction”

Frank Pallotta, CNN Money: “Playboy: Nude photos are back”

Zach Dionne, Fuse: “’Playboy’ brings back nude photos already, calls 2015 decision ‘a mistake’”

Susannah Breslin, Forbes: “Playboy is naked again and it is awesome”