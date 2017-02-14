Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views Preview: Murdoch's Influence In The Pressroom?

By 9 seconds ago

What does it mean when President Donald Trump only calls on reporters from publications owned by buddy Rupert Murdoch? And, the next day, calls on two more from right-leaning organizations?

Jim Rutenberg, New York Times: “When a pillar of the fourth estate rests on a Trump-Murdoch axis

Alex Kaplan, Media Matters for America: “Day after Flynn bombshell, Trump calls on only Murdoch outlets at press conference

The Week: “Trump just did a press conference where he only answered questions from outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch

Jack Shafer, POLITICO: “Time to put Rupert Murdoch on notice

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Trump continues pattern of calling on reporters from conservative media

Eric Peckham, Medium: “Lessons from Rupert Murdoch

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Newsmax, CBN, Townhall – new faces and a new feel at White House press briefings

Larry Buchanan & Karen Yourish, New York Times: “All joking aside, here’s how Sean Spicer is shaking up the White House Press briefing

Crumbling on the inside

Mike Allen, Axios: “Priebus, Flynn, others on thin ice

Tina Nguyen, Vanity Fair: “Is Sean Spicer in hot water or really hot water?”

Tina Nguyen, Vanity Fair: “The agony of Sean Spicer

Daytime’s – and late night’s – star

James Doubek and Maquita Peters, NPR, “Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Spicey’ and Alec Baldwin’s Trump return to ‘SNL’

Ian Crouch, The New Yorker, “’Saturday Night Live’ and the limits of Trump mockery

S.E. Cupp, CNN, “Sean Spicer has a problem: Melissa McCarthy

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Daytime’s new TV star? Sean Spicer

Josh Elliott fired from CBS

Emily Smith, Page Six: “Josh Elliott fired from CBS News

John Koblin, New York Times: “Josh Elliott, anchor on CBS streaming service, asked to leave

Brian Steinberg, Variety: “Josh Elliott parts ways with CBS News

Chris Areins, TV Newser: “Josh Elliott out at CBS

Brian Flood, The Wrap: “Josh Elliott and CBS News part ways

J.D. Durkin, Mediaite: “’Mystifying situation’: Josh Elliott abruptly fired from CBS, escorted out of the building by security

Bye-bye, Bob Costas

Scott Strump, NBC: “Bob Costas passes Olympic hosting to Mike Tirico

Richard Deitsch, Sports Illustrated: “A closer look at NBC’s move to replace Bob Costas with Mike Tirico as Olympic host

Richard Sandomir, New York Times: “Bob Costas ends 24-year run as NBC’s prime-time Olympics host

Erik Brady, USA Today: “Bob Costas steps down as NBC host of Olympics; Mike Tirico to replace him

Frank Pallotta, CNN Money: “Bob Costas to end run as voice of NBC’s Olympics coverage

Michael McCarthy, Sporting News: “Bob Costas stepping down signals death of sports-anchor God

Dan Caesar, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “Caesar: Costas ends long Olympics run, but isn’t retiring yet

Playboy’s old playbook

Cooper Hefner, Playboy: “The New Playboy philosophy: An introduction

Frank Pallotta, CNN Money: “Playboy: Nude photos are back

Zach Dionne, Fuse: “’Playboy’ brings back nude photos already, calls 2015 decision ‘a mistake’”

Susannah Breslin, Forbes: “Playboy is naked again and it is awesome

Tags: 
Views of the News
Amy Simons
Mike McKean
Earnest Perry
Donald Trump
Bob Costas
Sean Spicer
Playboy