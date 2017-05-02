Views Preview: New Leadership at Fox News

Fox News Channel is under new leadership. But, will Suzanne Scott bring true cultural change to an organization rife with claims of gender and racial bias?

Hadas Gold, POLITICO: “Hannity denies he’s leaving Fox News”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Co-president Bill Shine is out at Fox News. Can Hannity leave too?”

Josh Feldman, Mediaite: “She persisted: Fox News’ executive shake-up leads to promotion of female exec Suzanne Scott”

Michael M. Grynbaum and Emily Steele, New York Times: “Fox News Executive, Bill Shine, departs amid turmoil”

Paul Fahri, Washington Post: “Bill Shine, Fox News co-president, resigns from network amid harassment scandal”

Michael Calderone & Michael McLaughlin, Huffington Post: “Bill Shine is out as Fox News co-president”

Sonam Sheth, Business Insider: “The Murdochs are said to be looking for a woman to run Fox News”

Gabriel Sherman, New York Magazine: “Is a management shake-up looming at Fox News?”

Marisa Guthrie, The Hollywood Reporter: “Murdochs exploring Fox News options as pressure on Bill Shine mounts”

Michael M. Grynbaum & Emily Steel, New York Times: “Sean Hannity defends executive as Fox News turmoil continues”

Brian Stelter, CNN: “Exclusive: Federal probe of Fox News expands”

Trump's 100 Days

Julie Hirschfeld Davis, New York Times: “Trump in new TV ad, declares first 100 days a success”

Abby Ohlheiser & Emily Yahr, Washington Post: “A different sort of White House Correspondents’ dinner”

Hadas Gold, POLITICO: “Trump boycott puts spotlight on correspondents’ chief”

Mark Landler, New York Times: “Trump savages media at rally to mark his 100th day”

Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine: “Trump’s alternative reality rally”

Josh Dawsey & Ian Kullgren, POLITICO: “Trump savages media as Washington roasts him afar”

Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post: “After 100 days, the media are still embarrassing themselves covering Trump. Just not as much.”

Rebecca Morin, POLITICO: “Trump on 100th day: ‘Fake’ media refuses to list administration’s achievements”

Peter Kafka, Recode: “Trump skips the WHCD, and Samantha Bee and Hanas Minhaj roast him anyway”

Michael Calderone, Huffington Post: “Journalists didn’t miss the celebrity glitz at White House Correspondents’ Dinner”

Ken Meyer, Mediaite: “’Tonight is for you’: Samantha Bee salutes the press at the Not the White House Correspondents Dinner”

Benjamin Mullin, Poynter: “Read Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s remarks to the White House Correspondents’ Association”

Benjamin Mullin, Poynter: “Here are Hasan Minhaj’s 27 best jokes from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner”

What to Make of This?

Esme Cribb, Talking Points Memo: “Priebus: White House has ‘looked at’ changing law to let Trump sue press”

Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Washington Post: “Trump administration still considering how to make it easier to sue the media, Prebius says”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Reince Priebus is a dunderhead (and he can’t sue me for saying so)”

New York Times & Climate Science

Bret Stephens, New York Times: “Climate of complete certainty”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “NYT: Climate change impact is happening now. NYT: Eh, maybe not that big a deal.”

Paul Fahri, Washington Post: “A skeptical climate-change column whips up a storm among N.Y. Times readers”

Benjamin Mullin, Poynter: “New York Times journalists immediately begin subtweeting Bret Stephens’ defense of climate change skepticism”

Joe Romm, ThinkProgress: “After hyping itself as antidote to fake news, New York Times hires extreme climate denier”

Kate Aronoff, In These Times: “Why the hell did the New York Times just hire a climate denier?”

Jack Shafer, POLITICO: “Who’s afraid of Bret Stephens?”

Graham Readfearn, DeSmogBlog: “Climate scientists cancelling their New York Times subscription over hiring of climate denialist Bret Stephens

Alexander C. Kaufman, Huffington Post: “13 Better things to read than Bret Stephens’ first New York Times column”

Finding news in trends

Katerina Eva Masta, Amy Mitchell & Galen Stocking, Pew Research Center: “Searching for news: The Flint water crisis”

Justin Ray, Columbia Journalism Review: “Flint residents searched for water info before news coverage intensified: Study”

Heineken’s viral ad

Joe Berkowitz, Fast Company: “Heineken just put out the antidote to that Pepsi Kendall Jenner ad”

Madeleine Sheehan Perkins, Business Insider: “A new Heineken commercial puts Pepsi’s ‘protest’ ad to shame”

Mary Bowerman, USA Today: “Heineken takes on politics in ad that’s been called an ‘anti-Pepsi’ approach”

Aja Romano, Vox: “Heineken’s new ad about political unity tries to succeed where Pepsi failed”

Tracy Jan, Washington Post: “Heineken to Pepsi: Hold my beer”

DiDi Delgado, HuffPost: “The Heineken ad is worse than the Pepsi ad, you’re just too stupid to know it”