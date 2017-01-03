Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views Preview: New Year's Edition


 
Views of the News

How do journalists ring in the New Year?  CNN anchor Don Lemon rivaled Mariah Carey for most embarrassing moment by getting progressively more drunk on live TV.  A Washington Post reporter chronicled the death threats he received for his aggressive coverage of Donald Trump.  And lots of us talked about how we could cover the president-elect and other big stories with more clarity and purpose in 2017.  Meanwhile, some big brands tackle Islamophobia in new video ads.

"Yeah, I'm lit.  Who cares?"

Marcus Gilmer, Mashable: "Don Lemon got real (drunk) on New Year's Eve"

Justin Baragona, Mediaite: "Soledad O'Brien Throws Shade at Drunk Anchorman Don Lemon Over New Year's Eve Antics"

Dangers of covering the 45th president?

David A. Fahrenthold, The Washington Post: "David Farenthold tells the behind-the-scenes story of his year covering Trump"

James Risen, The New York Times: "If Donald Trump Targets Journalists, Thank Obama"

John Avlon, The Daily Beast: "Our Murrow Moment"

Access to Trump

Hadas Gold, Politico: "Three former White House press secretaries issue warnings for press relations under Trump"

Michael Calderone, Huffington Post: "Trump White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway Promises Traditional Press Access"

Kate Abbey-Lambertz, Huffington Post: "Sean Spicer: Trump Not Worried About Breaking Media Precedents"

2017: another challenging year

Amanda Marcotte, Salon: "Fake news for the Great Leader: Donald Trump's readymade White House propaganda machine"

Oliver Darcy, Business Insider: "The left's emerging 'fake news' problem"

Erik Wemple, The Washington Post: "Fox News runs incorrect correction of food-stamp fraud report, then corrects correction"

Ivan Oransky and Adam Marcus, Stat: "Fake news invades science and science journalism as well as politics"

Brian Stelter and Clarissa Ward, CNN's Reliable Sources: "Covering the rise of populism"

Ken Doctor, Politico: "'Profitable' Washington Post adding more than five dozen journalists"

Kurt Erickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: "Missouri auditor says birth of third child won't interrupt work"

Video ads tout unity over division

Sapna Maheshwari, The New York Times: "In Year of Anti-Muslim Vitriol, Brands Promote Inclusion"

Lara O'Reilly, Business Insider: "Microsoft wants to spread a message of 'harmony' with its holiday ad to wrap up a 'rough year'  

