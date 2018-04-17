Views Preview: Should Sean Hannity Have Told Viewers About His Connection to Michael Cohen

Brian Stelter, CNN Media: “Stelter: Sean Hannity has a few rules, and now Fox News has a problem”

Michael Calderone, POLITICO: “Hannity’s ethics under fire”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Sean Hannity had a lot to say about Michael Cohen lately. But he left a few things out.”

Callum Borchers, Washington Post: “The gaping hole in Sean Hannity’s story about being Michael Cohen’s client”

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “Hannity, Cohen and the battle for Fox’s soul”

Jon Swaine, Oliver Laughland & Dominic Rushe, The Guardian: “Sean Hannity revealed as Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s mystery third client”

Dan Mangan & Kevin Breuninger, CNBC: “Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s mystery client is Fox News host Sean Hannity”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Sean Hannity identified by court as Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s client”

Kara Scannell & Shimon Prokupecz, CNN: “Michael Cohen’s mystery third client is Sean Hannity”

Bloomberg News: “Judge slows U.S. review of Trump lawyer’s records: Cohen update”

Tierney Sneed, Talking Points Memo: “Sean Hannity revealed to be Michael Cohen’s mystery client”

Laura Nahmias & Josh Gerstein, POLITICO: “Trump lawyer Cohen did secret legal work for Sean Hannity, attorney says”

Amber Jamieson & Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed: “Michael Cohen also has represented Fox News host Sean Hannity, Cohen’s lawyers announce in court”

Comey vs. Trump

Jacey Fortin, New York Times: “James Comey vs. President Trump. How it came to this.”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “’Well, what am I going to do?’: James Comey’s aw-shucks, marginal-news, blockbuster interview”

Joseph Otterson, Variety: “TV Ratings: James Comey interview nets 9.8 million viewers, ACM awards rise”

Syria Strikes

Brian Stelter, CNN Media: “Syria strikes change the subject in the media, at least temporarily”

Thomas Lowe, ABC in Australia: “’Complete nonsense’: How Russian media covered the air strikes in Syria”

Dan Gainor, Fox News: “Trump strikes Syria, media fire back, and other examples of war against their president”

Ross A. Lincoln, The Wrap: “Rachel Maddow raises ‘Wag the Dog’ possibility as Trump orders Syria strikes”

RT: “US acting as ‘ISIS air force’ in Syria, spreads ‘concious, transparent lie’ – analysts to RT”

Peter Baker, New York Times: “’Mission Accomplished!’ But what is the mission in Syria?”

Pulitzer Prizes

The Pulitzer Prizes: “2018 Pulitzer Prizes: Journalism”

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Pulitzer Prize for public service goes to The New York Times and The New Yorker”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “The Washington Post wins 2 Pulizer Prizes for reporting on Russian interference and the Senate race in Alabama”

Joe Coscarelli, New York Times: “Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer in ‘big moment for hip-hop’”

What's next for Gov. Greitens?

Will Schmitt, Springfield News-Leader: “Greitens report: Woman told lawmakers the governor initiated oral sex while she cried”

Dan Claxton, KRCG-TV: “Report slams Greitens, governor says vindication will come”

Jason Hancock & Lindsay Wise, Kansas City Star: “Woman: Sexual encounter with Greitens was not consensual. Lawmakers find her credible”

Allison Kite, Tessa Weinberg & Jason Hancock, Kansas City Star: “Missouri lawmakers want special session, Greitens’ resignation after bombshell report”

Sarah Fenske, Riverfront Times: “Eric Greitens’ impeachment: 8 disturbing revelations in the house committee report”

KMOV-TV: “Report released: Read the House Greitens committee report”

Eli Rosenberg, Washington Post: “Missouri governor hit, groped and coerced woman into sexual contact, she tells lawmakers”

Ed Kilgore, New York Magazine: “Missouri Governor Greitens is going down kicking and screaming”

David A. Graham, The Atlantic: “How long can Eric Greitens hold on?”

Ruth Marcus, Washington Post: “Why Scott Pruitt and Eric Greitens are still around”

Art Bell (1945-2018)

Rio Lacanlale, Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Pahrump-based radio host Art Bell dies at 72”

Marc Fisher, Washington Post: “Art Bell, mysterious narrator of the American nightscape, is dead at 72”

Elizabeth Zwirz, Fox News: “Art Bell, whos ‘Coast to Coast AM’ radio show reveled in the paranormal, dies at 72”

CARL KASELL (1934-2018)

Neda Ulaby, NPR: “NPR newscaster Carl Kasell dies at 84, after a lifelong career on-air”

Adam Bernstein, Washington Post: “Carl Kasell, NPR broadcaster who brought gravitas and goofiness to the airwaves, dies at 84”

Rebecca Shapiro, HuffPost: “Carl Kasell, iconic NPR newscaster whose voice defined the organization, dead at 84”