Views of the News

Views Preview: Should Sean Hannity Have Told Viewers About His Connection to Michael Cohen

Brian Stelter, CNN Media: “Stelter: Sean Hannity has a few rules, and now Fox News has a problem

Michael Calderone, POLITICO: “Hannity’s ethics under fire

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Sean Hannity had a lot to say about Michael Cohen lately. But he left a few things out.

Callum Borchers, Washington Post: “The gaping hole in Sean Hannity’s story about being Michael Cohen’s client

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “Hannity, Cohen and the battle for Fox’s soul

Jon Swaine, Oliver Laughland & Dominic Rushe, The Guardian: “Sean Hannity revealed as Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s mystery third client

Dan Mangan & Kevin Breuninger, CNBC: “Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s mystery client is Fox News host Sean Hannity

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Sean Hannity identified by court as Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s client

Kara Scannell & Shimon Prokupecz, CNN: “Michael Cohen’s mystery third client is Sean Hannity

Bloomberg News: “Judge slows U.S. review of Trump lawyer’s records: Cohen update

Tierney Sneed, Talking Points Memo: “Sean Hannity revealed to be Michael Cohen’s mystery client

Laura Nahmias & Josh Gerstein, POLITICO: “Trump lawyer Cohen did secret legal work for Sean Hannity, attorney says

Amber Jamieson & Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed: “Michael Cohen also has represented Fox News host Sean Hannity, Cohen’s lawyers announce in court

Comey vs. Trump

Jacey Fortin, New York Times: “James Comey vs. President Trump. How it came to this.

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “’Well, what am I going to do?’: James Comey’s aw-shucks, marginal-news, blockbuster interview

Joseph Otterson, Variety: “TV Ratings: James Comey interview nets 9.8 million viewers, ACM awards rise

Syria Strikes

Brian Stelter, CNN Media: “Syria strikes change the subject in the media, at least temporarily

Thomas Lowe, ABC in Australia: “’Complete nonsense’: How Russian media covered the air strikes in Syria

Dan Gainor, Fox News: “Trump strikes Syria, media fire back, and other examples of war against their president

Ross A. Lincoln, The Wrap: “Rachel Maddow raises ‘Wag the Dog’ possibility as Trump orders Syria strikes

RT: “US acting as ‘ISIS air force’ in Syria, spreads ‘concious, transparent lie’ – analysts to RT

Peter Baker, New York Times: “’Mission Accomplished!’ But what is the mission in Syria?

Pulitzer Prizes

The Pulitzer Prizes: “2018 Pulitzer Prizes: Journalism

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Pulitzer Prize for public service goes to The New York Times and The New Yorker

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “The Washington Post wins 2 Pulizer Prizes for reporting on Russian interference and the Senate race in Alabama

Joe Coscarelli, New York Times: “Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer in ‘big moment for hip-hop’

What's next for Gov. Greitens?

Will Schmitt, Springfield News-Leader: “Greitens report: Woman told lawmakers the governor initiated oral sex while she cried

Dan Claxton, KRCG-TV: “Report slams Greitens, governor says vindication will come

Jason Hancock & Lindsay Wise, Kansas City Star: “Woman: Sexual encounter with Greitens was not consensual. Lawmakers find her credible

Allison Kite, Tessa Weinberg & Jason Hancock, Kansas City Star: “Missouri lawmakers want special session, Greitens’ resignation after bombshell report

Sarah Fenske, Riverfront Times: “Eric Greitens’ impeachment: 8 disturbing revelations in the house committee report

KMOV-TV: “Report released: Read the House Greitens committee report

Eli Rosenberg, Washington Post: “Missouri governor hit, groped and coerced woman into sexual contact, she tells lawmakers

Ed Kilgore, New York Magazine: “Missouri Governor Greitens is going down kicking and screaming

David A. Graham, The Atlantic: “How long can Eric Greitens hold on?

Ruth Marcus, Washington Post: “Why Scott Pruitt and Eric Greitens are still around

Art Bell (1945-2018)

Rio Lacanlale, Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Pahrump-based radio host Art Bell dies at 72

Marc Fisher, Washington Post: “Art Bell, mysterious narrator of the American nightscape, is dead at 72

Elizabeth Zwirz, Fox News: “Art Bell, whos ‘Coast to Coast AM’ radio show reveled in the paranormal, dies at 72

CARL KASELL (1934-2018)

Neda Ulaby, NPR: “NPR newscaster Carl Kasell dies at 84, after a lifelong career on-air

Adam Bernstein, Washington Post: “Carl Kasell, NPR broadcaster who brought gravitas and goofiness to the airwaves, dies at 84

Rebecca Shapiro, HuffPost: “Carl Kasell, iconic NPR newscaster whose voice defined the organization, dead at 84

