Views Preview: Sinclair Buys Tribune Media for $3.9 Billion

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest television station ownership group in the U.S., is about to get even bigger with the purchase of Tribune Media. Some of Tribune’s stations are in the the largest markets – like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. What might this mean for them and the 39 others across the country?

Robert Channick, Chicago Tribune: “Sinclair to buy WGN owner Tribune Media for $3.9 billion plus debt”

Cynthia Littleton, Variety: “Sinclair sets $3.9 billion deal to acquire Tribune Media”

Brian Stelter, CNN: “Conservative-leaning TV station owner Sinclair getting bigger with Tribune deal”

Hadas Gold, POLITICO: “Could Sinclair launch a Fox News rival?”

Stephen Gossett, Chicagoist: “A Trump-cozy media group just bought WGN & other stations in massive merger”

Paul Fahri, Washington Post: “Here’s what happened the last time Sinclair bought a big-city station”

Todd C. Frankel, Washington Post: “A TV company warned its viewers about the media’s ‘fake news.’ Now it’s about to take over some of the nation’s biggest stations.”

Gannett lays off 1,000 quietly

David Uberti, Columbia Journalism Review: “Gannett newspapers are hiding an important local story”

Matt DeRienzo, Medium: “Death by 1,000 paper cuts”

Dodging the memory hole

Kristen Hare, Poynter: “From pulp to pixel: The Minneapolis Star has digitized every article since 1867”

Ayda Pourasad & Julie Rogers, Current: “How NPR’s Research, Archives & Digital Strategy team is saving sounds for the past for the future”

Governor kills off Wisc. magazine

Cassandra Willyard, Columbia Journalism Review: “After censoring stories, Gov. Scott Walker wants to kill off self-funded outdoors magazine”

Steven Verburg, Wisconsin State Journal: “DNR magazine cut seen as latest climate science scrub”

Bill Leuders, The Progressive: “Scott Walker’s plan to kill nature magazine spurs backlash”

Kim Kohlhaas, The Cap Times: “Kim Kohlhass: DNR budget and policy should support science, not partisan political agenda”

Chris D’Angelo, Huffington Post: “Scott Walker moves to kill a century-old nature magazine, and readers are furious”

FCC reviewing Colbert complaints

Frank Pallotta, CNN: “FCC is reviewing complaints about Colbert’s Trump jokes. But that’s its job”

Rich Zeoli, CBS Philly: “FCC investigating Colbert joke about Trump and Putin”

David Canfield, Slate: “The FCC will investigate Stephen Colbert’s homophobic Trump joke”

Kristine Phillips & Emily Yahr, Washington Post: “Colbert finally (and unapologetically) responds to #FireColbert backlash: ‘I would do it again’”

Dave Itzkoff, New York Times: “F.C.C. will review complaints about Colbert joke, chairman says”

Macron wins in France

Rachel Donadio, New York Times: “Why the Macron hacking attack landed with a thud in France”

Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “French election: Media warned not to publish Emmanuel Macron’s hacked emails ahead of vote”

Associated Press: “French watchdog: Macron data mixed in with fake news in leak”

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, CNBC: “In France, strict election laws mean there’s near silence on massive campaign hack”

David Leonhardt, New York Times: “A French lesson for the American media”

Ema O’Connor & Stephane Jourdain, BuzzFeed: “France’s far-right party banned BuzzFeed and a dozen other outlets from its Election Night celebration”

Richard Simmons fights back

Eriq Gardner, The Hollywood Reporter: “Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over ‘cruel’ sex-change story”

The Guardian, Staff: “Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over gender reassignment claims”

National Enquirer: “Statement from the National Enquirer”

Tim Kenneally, The Wrap: “’Hypocritical’ Richard Simmons blasted by National Enquirer over libel lawsuit”

Niraj Chokshi, New York Times: “Richard Simmons says tabloids defamed him by saying he had a sex change”