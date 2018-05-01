Views Preview: Time to Rethink the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

Maybe it’s time to retire the White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Michelle Wolf’s 15-minute act has many in our profession questioning the mission and purpose of the annual gala, and whether it’s time to put an end to it.

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “At the White House correspondents’ dinner, the buzz was reduced to a snore – until Michelle Wolf showed up”

David Smith, The Guardian: “White House correspondents’ dinner: Michelle Wolf shocks media with Sarah Sanders attack”

Matt Wilstein, The Daily Beast: “Michelle Wolf mocks Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to their faces at WHCD”

Brent D. Griffiths, POLITICO: “Journalists distance themselves from Correspondents’ Dinner after Wolf routine”

Mike Allen, Axios: “Media hands Trump big, embarrassing win”

Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post: “For the sake of journalism, stop the White House correspondents’ dinner”

Brian Stelter, CNN: “White House correspondents think about changing dinner for Trump era”

Jen Chaney, Vulture: “No, Michelle Wolf didn’t joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s looks”

Paul Farhi, Washignton Post: “Cut the comedy? The White House Correspondents’ Association is considering it”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “The president is seeking to destroy journalism. Now let’s debate dinner entertainment!”

Brokaw accused, fights back

Sarah Ellison, Washington Post: “NBC News faces skepticism in remedying in-house sexual harassment”

BBC: “Tom Brokaw: US news anchor denies sexual misconduct accusations”

Jackie Wattles and Brian Stelter, CNN Media: “More women sign up to defend Brokaw and tension in NBC grows”

Rebecca Shapiro, Huffington Post: “2 women accuse Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment in the ‘90s”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Tom Brokaw pens vicious attack on accuser”

Marisa Guthrie, The Hollywood Reporter: “Tom Brokaw rips ‘sensational’ accuser claims: I was ‘ambushed and then perp walked’”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Say it ain’t so, Tom Brokaw. Oh, you already did.”

Cynthia Littleton, Variety: “Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell among more than 60 women voicing support for Tom Brokaw”

Daniel Politi, Slate: “Rachel Maddow joins more than 60 women supporting Tom Brokaw amid harassment claims”

Pete Vernon, Columbia Journalism Review: “A culmination and continuing questions in the #MeToo era”

Bill Cosby convicted

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “’A Win for Cosby camp’: CBS News correspondent botches initial report on verdict”

Graham Bowley, New York Times: “Bill Cosby is guilty. What’s next?”

Cara Buckley, New York Times: “Why one woman testified against Bill Cosby: ‘I had the strength’”

Changes at MoviePass

Brooks Barnes, New York Times: “MoviePass says all is well. Even some of its customers are skeptical.”

Nick Statt, The Verge: “MoviePass is no longer too good to be true”

Howard Cohen, Miami Herald: “Planning to use MoviePass to see blockbusters all summer long? Not so fast.”

Jenna Marotta, IndieWire: “MoviePass kills repeat and unlimited movies, and will cost you $10 more each month if you’re not careful”

Hurricane Maria brings an AM radio comeback

Ryan Bell, Columbia Journalism Review: “After Hurricane Maria, AM radio makes a comeback in Puerto Rico”

Rich Appel, Billboard: “During Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, radio stations help communities weather the storm”

Jim Wyss, Miami Herald: “Without power, Puerto Rico turns to radio for information – and company in the dark”

(Not) Serving local audiences on Facebook

Shan Wang, Nieman Lab: “How much of what local TV stations post to Facebook is actually local? For many, right around half”

Facebook: “More local news on Facebook, globally”