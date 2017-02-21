Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views Preview: Trump Calls News Media the 'Enemy of the American People'

By 1 hour ago

Does the use of anonymous sources and leaked material by journalists make them the enemy? We haven’t heard words like that from a president since the days of Richard Nixon.

Reena Flores, CBS News: “White House chief of staff says take Trump seriously when he calls press ‘the enemy’

David Remnick, The New Yorker: “Donald Trump and the enemies of the American people

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Has the White House press office’s silence become a weapon in its war on the media?

Jenna Johnson & Matea Gold, “Trump calls the media ‘the enemy of the American people’

Rebecca Shapiro, Huffington Post: “Chris Wallace: Obama didn’t like the media, ‘but he never said we were the enemy’

Mike Wilson, Dallas Morning News: “What you need to know about the enemies of the American people the president warned you about

Dr. Warren J. Blumenfeld, LGBTQ Nation: “’Fake news’ isn’t a Trump neologism – Hitler called it ‘Lügenpresse’

Mary Papenfuss, Huffington Post: “John McCain: Attacking the free press is ‘how dictators get started’

Mike Allen, Axios: “Trump’s dangerous game

Alex Weprin, POLITICO: “CNN chief says Trump’s attacks are boosting morale

Lee Moran, Huffington Post: “Twitter users show Donald Trump exactly why the media is #NotTheEnemy

AP’s National Guard deportation story

Garance Burke, Associated Press: “Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for immigration roundups

Natalie Johnson, Washington Free Beacon: “WH: AP report on National Guard rounding up illegal immigrants is false

David A. Graham, The Atlantic: “100,000 National Guardsmen mobilized to deport immigrants? The anatomy of a news cycle

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “White House fumes over document-based AP immigration story

Mother Jones: “Trump administration denies considering use of National Guard for deportations

Aaron Black, Washington Post: “The White House’s strangely strong denial that it’s ‘deportation force’ idea is back

What happened in Sweden?

Hugo Lindkvist, DN.SE: “Swedish police featured in Fox News segment: Filmmaker is a madman

Sewell Chan, New York Times: “’Last night in Sweden’? Trump’s remark baffles a nation

Alexandra Topping, The Guardian: “’Sweden, who would believe this?’: Trump cites non-existent terror attack

Anna Ringstrom & Jeff Mason, Reuters: “Trump baffles Sweden with crime comment, says it was based off TV report

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Fox News is now forging U.S. foreign policy

Breitbart Editor Draws Ire

Owen Jones, The Guardian: “Milo Yiannopoulos’s enablers deserve contempt – and must be confronted

Brian Schwartz & Charlie Gasparino, Fox Business: “Breitbart News may boot Milo Yiannopoulos over sex comments

Max Greenwood, The Hill: “Milo Yiannopouos disinvited from CPAC

Jeremy W. Peters, Alexandra Alter & Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Milo Yiannopoulos’s pedophilia comments cost him CPAC role and book deal

J.D. Durkin, Mediaite: “’There are boundaries’: Matt Schlapp speaks out on Yiannopoulos’ CPAC disinvitation

Maria Puente & Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today: “Milo Yiannopoulos’ controversial book is canceled

Chris Enloe, The Blaze: “Video surfaces of Milo Yiannopoulos defending pedophilia, ACU board reportedly not consulted on CPAC invite

David Weigel & Robert Costa, Washington Post: “CPAC rescinds Yiannopoulos invitation amid social media uproar

Bonnie Malkin & Ben Jacobs, The Guardian: “Milo Yiannopoulos disinvited from CPAC after making comments on child abuse

Daniel Politi, Slate: “Milo Yiannopoulos loses CPAC invite, book deal after pedophilia defense

Mike Allen, Axios: “Adios, Milo

Outside Your Bubble

Gerry Smith, Bloomberg: “BuzzFeed tries to break readers out of their social-media bubbles

Derrick Rossignol, Engadget: “All opinions are equal in BuzzFeed’s new comment system

More than a game

Mark Saxon, ESPN: “Dexter Fowler unapologetic for criticism of Trump’s travel ban

USA Today Sports, KSDK: “Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler – whose wife is from Iran – weighs in on Trump’s travel ban

Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports: “How 10 Facebook comments tell the story of Dexter Fowler, the Cardinals and America in 2017

Brian Curtis, The Ringer: “How sportswriting became a liberal profession

Isaac Chotiner, Slate: “ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on why she doesn’t stick to sports

Robert J. Marlow, Breitbart: “Time to cut tradition of sports teams visiting the White House

Jeré Longman, New York Times: “New question for frequent champion: Whether to meet the president

Victor Mather, New York Times: “Six New England Patriots say they will skip a White House visit

Why publish mugshots?

Shan Wang, Neiman Journalism Lab: “No mugshot exploitation here: The New Haven Independent aims to respect the reputations of those arrested in the community it covers

Tags: 
Views of the News
Views
Amy Simons
Mike McKean
Stacey Woelfel
Donald Trump
Dexter Fowler
Milo Yiannopoulos

Related Content

Views of the News: Murdoch's Influence In The Pressroom?

By Feb 15, 2017

What does it mean when President Donald Trump only calls on reporters from publications owned by buddy Rupert Murdoch? And, the next day, calls on two more from right-leaning organizations? Also, Sean Spicer draws in the daytime TV audience, Playboy goes back to its old playbook with a return to nude photos, Bob Costas steps aside, making way for Mike Tirico to host NBC’s primetime Olympic programming. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News.