Want to Set Off Fireworks? They're Only Allowed in Some Parts of Boone County

Fireworks are a quintessential part of the Fourth of July holiday for many Americans. However, they aren’t always legal to possess or ignite. The list below lays out the rules and regulations for Boone County’s cities.

Ashland: Setting off fireworks is illegal, but special fireworks displays are allowed with a permit from the city, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Centralia: Fireworks are legal from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday, according to the city website.

Columbia: Discharging and/or possessing fireworks within city limits is prohibited, according to a city news release.

Hallsville: Ground-based fireworks are legal from June 28 to July 4 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Aerial fireworks are only allowed between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 4, according to the city website.

Boone County: The county treats fireworks complaints as peace disturbances, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Detective Tom O’Sullivan.