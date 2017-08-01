Wednesday: In 100 years, will your digital files be accessible? Discussing 'digital obsolescence'

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

If you’ve happened to glance through an old family album, it is likely you’ve found some old photographs. In some cases, those photographs go back over 100 years. Perhaps, too, you’ve found old letters your grandparents wrote one another or an old ticket stub to the movies.

Will that be the case with memories created in this era, the majority of which are stored in digital file formats? What will happen if files like mp3s, jpegs, gifs, tweets, Facebook posts and Word documents are no longer readable? Or the hardware to read such files is hard to access, as is the case with VHS tapes or LaserDisc?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discuss the idea of “digital obsolescence” and how librarians, archivists and digital media managers are tackling the problem. They’ll also offer some ideas on how you can be sure your memories are accessible for the future that lies ahead.

Joining the program to discuss:

Robert Manley, Digital Asset Coordinator for Archives and Special Collections, Washington University Libraries

Chris Martinez, Manager of Media Archives and Digital Assets, Missouri History Museum

Vernon Mitchell, Administrative Lead, DocNow; Curator of Popular American Arts for Archives and Special Collections, Washington University Libraries

