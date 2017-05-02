Wednesday: 120th anniversary of a 1,900-mile bicycle journey made by ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ to St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss a 1,900-mile bicycle journey that the 25th Infantry soldiers, part of the racially-segregated ‘Buffalo Soldier’ regiments, made in 1897 from Missoula, Montana to St. Louis, Missouri.

Joining us for the discussion will be Angela Da Silva, an adjunct history professor with Lindenwood University.

This weekend, the journey will be commemorated at the Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing’s 15th Annual Mary Meachum Celebration on the banks of the Mississippi.

If flooding has not subsided by Saturday, the event will be rescheduled for June 17, 2017.

Related Event

What: 15th Annual Mary Meachum Celebration "Buffalo Soldiers and Bicycles”

When: Saturday, May 6 from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Where: Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing

More information.

