Wednesday: 50 years after losing Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

This week marks a half-century since the murder of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.



On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh and three guests will reflect on the events of that day and all that followed the assassination of the civil rights leader.



Joining the conversation will be longtime St. Louisans Michael Jones, Virvus Jones and Jamala Rogers, who were teenagers and young adults when King was killed.



They’ll discuss their memories of that day, the tumultuous year that surrounded it and connections to America in 2018.



What do you remember about King's death, and how do you think 1968 compares to today?


