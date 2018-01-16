Wednesday: Author Daniel Pink discusses latest book, ‘When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing





This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with author Daniel Pink about his latest book, “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing.”



The bestselling author draws on research from psychology, biology and economics to reveal how live and work efficiently. The book also addresses questions including what is the ideal time to quit a job, switch careers or get married.



Do you have any questions for author Daniel Pink? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org



St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

