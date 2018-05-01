Wednesday: Bridging the digital divide

Smartphones, tablet computers and other internet-oriented devices fill today’s digital age, and yet access to these common technologies is not universal.

A full quarter of Americans were still without broadband as of about a year ago, according to TIME, and many U.S. young people experience what has become known as the digital divide on a daily basis in their schools throughout the country.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about that gap between those with ready access to the internet and related technologies and those who lack it, particularly in the St. Louis region.



Joining the discussion will be documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert Kennedy and the director of Without A Net: The Digital Divide In America.

Tom Kroenung, director of STEM Programs at the Greater St. Louis Area Council for Boy Scouts of America, and Chris Bay, vice president of education at LaunchCode, will also participate in the conversation.

All three guests will be panelists at St. Louis Public Library’s film screening and discussion set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at Central Library downtown.

Related Event

What: Film screening and conversation about “Without a Net: The Digital Divide in America”

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Where: Central Library Auditorium (1301 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103)

