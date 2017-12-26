Wednesday: Catholics commemorate 200th anniversary of Bishop DuBourg’s arrival to Missouri





On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Bishop William DuBourg in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Joining the discussion will be Msgr. Michael Witt, pastor at All Saints Parish and professor of church history at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary.



Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church will commemorate the arrival of the first Catholic bishop in what was then the Louisiana Territory with a mass on Jan. 1, 2018.



