Wednesday: Harvard professor takes unusual approach to studying segregation in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Daniel D’Oca, a professor in the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, recently turned his Fall 2016 Urban Planning and Design Studio into a case study in fair housing and urban segregation — in St. Louis.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, D’Oca and one of his students, Astrid Cam Aguinaga, will join host Don Marsh by phone to discuss the project, which was recently profiled by The Atlantic’s CityLab.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

