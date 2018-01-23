Wednesday: Legal Roundtable panel addresses governor’s blackmail allegations





This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, our monthly Legal Roundtable panelists discuss recent issues pertaining to the law, including the FBI’s investigation into Gov. Eric Greitens sex scandal and blackmail allegations, the lawsuit that seeks to stop the Missouri governor from using secretive phone app and the death of civil rights lawyer Frankie Freeman.



Joining the discussion will be:

Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University

William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Peter Joy, J.D., professor of law at Washington University School of Law

