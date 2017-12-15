Week In The News: Alabama Democrat Shocks The World, Republicans Reach Tax Deal

Doug Jones beats Roy Moore in Alabama. Republicans near final passage of a tax bill. A bomb goes off in New York. We’re talking to Karen Tumulty of the Washington Post, Molly Ball of Time magazine and On Point news analyst Jack Beatty about the week that was.





Guests:

Karen Tumulty, national political correspondent for the Washington Post. (@ktumulty)

Molly Ball, national political correspondent for Time magazine. (@mollyesque)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst.



From The Reading List:

Time: How Doug Jones Beat Roy Moore And Shocked The World — “The way things have been going in Alabama, some Democrats thought they might never taste victory again. So when Doug Jones, Alabama’s newly elected Democratic senator, took the stage here Tuesday night after his special election win, it was hard to blame him for being briefly overcome.”

Washington Post: With Roy Moore’s Defeat, #MeToo Movement Forces A Reckoning — “Republican Roy Moore’s stunning defeat in Alabama marked a watershed moment for the national movement around the issue of sexual abuse.

The allegations that Moore had made sexual advances on girls as young as 14 decades ago, when he was in his 30s, had created a real contest out of what should have been an easy victory for any Republican candidate in ruby-red Alabama.”



The FCC pulls the plug on net neutrality. The GOP tax bill is on shaky ground. Alabama says no Moore. A bomber strikes the New York subway. The Mickey Mouse company make a deal for Fox. FBI agents and the Russia probe. President Trump feuds with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Omarosa exits the White House. Southern California is still on fire. This hour, On Point: Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines. —Tom Gjelten

