Week In The News: Trump's 'Nuclear Button,' Bannon Feud, Iran Protests

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Trump and Bannon feud. Manafort sues. Iran protests. Hot talk about nuclear buttons. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.



Guests:

Yochi Dreazen, deputy managing editor and foreign editor for Vox. (@yochidreazen)

Kimberly Atkins, chief Washington reporter for the Boston Herald. (@KimberlyEAtkins)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst.



From The Reading List:

Vox: I Asked 7 Republican Senators About Trump’s Nuclear Button Tweet. They Seemed Unfazed. — “President Donald Trump’s mockery of the size of North Korean leader Kim Jung Un’s nuclear “button” — he tweeted, “I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works” — made the nation shudder at the possibility of nuclear war.

But in Congress, it prompted what has become a routine dance among Republicans — a Trump tweet shuffle that begins with some hemming and hawing.”

CNN: Book Hits Trump Where It Hurts Most — His Image — “As Washington consumes a sensational West Wing exposé by journalist Michael Wolff, Trump is being forced to watch as his prized image is ripped to shreds.”

Washington Post: Tens Of Thousands Of People Have Protested In Iran. Here’s Why. — “Anti-government protests in Iran, where demonstrations of political unrest are rare, have left at least 20 people dead — and do not appear to be subsiding.”

