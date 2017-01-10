What Jeff Sessions' Career Tells Us About What Kind Of Attorney General He'd Be

Originally published on January 10, 2017 10:09 am
Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, is answering questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday. He’s the first of Trump’s nominees to get a hearing.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer at the New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School, about Sessions’ career and where he stands on the issues.
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.