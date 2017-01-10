What Jeff Sessions' Career Tells Us About What Kind Of Attorney General He'd Be

  • Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. is sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Originally published on January 10, 2017 10:09 am

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, is answering questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday. He’s the first of Trump’s nominees to get a hearing.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer at the New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School, about Sessions’ career and where he stands on the issues.

