Winners And Losers Under The House GOP Health Bill

House Republicans have passed a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. If it is signed into law, the so-called American Health Care Act would affect access to health care for millions of people in the U.S.

The AHCA would shrink Medicaid coverage, undercut some protections for people with preexisting conditions and eliminate billions of dollars in taxes that currently help pay for the ACA. We've broken down how its provisions would change health coverage for nine key groups of people.

