Winter Weather Causes School Closures Thursday, Columbia and Jefferson City Schools Open

Winter weather has caused multiple school closures this morning, but Columbia Public Schools and Jefferson City Public Schools will still be in session. CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman tweeted this morning that CPS had been driving on over 300 square miles of road since 2 am, and that the roads are slick but manageable with snow but no ice.

Meantime, many other area districts will be closed today, including Booneville R-1, Cole County R-1 and R-5, and Cooper County R-4.

Follow this link to see KOMU's list of closures for the day.