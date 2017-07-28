2 Rescued from Flooded Kansas City Restaurant

Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area turned scary for two people after floodwaters briefly trapped them in the bar they own.

As co-owner of Coach's Bar & Grill in Kansas City, Brian Darby says he began sending out goodbye texts to his family when Indian Creek floodwaters crashed through the business' wall early Thursday. The two jumped onto the bar and then onto equipment for safety.

Firefighters later rescued them through a roof.

Darby says the restaurant is a complete loss.