2nd Person Dies From Carbon Monoxide at Jefferson City Home

Jefferson City police say a woman has died two days after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning that had already claimed her husband's life.

Police said 44-year-old Lisa Feltrop died Monday afternoon. Feltrop was hospitalized since she, her husband and their 14-year-old daughter were found in their Jefferson City home Saturday. Her husband, 51-year-old Troy Feltrop, died at the scene.

Police say their 14-year-old daughter has made "remarkable progress" since Saturday and is now listed in stable condition.

Detectives determined a vehicle was left running in the garage overnight, filling the house with carbon monoxide. The incident is considered an accident.