Another special session for Illinois lawmakers, this time over K-12 school funding

Illinois lawmakers must hold a second special session this summer over the state’s K-12 school funding formula.



The mandate came Monday from Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who had set a noon deadline for receiving a bill that the General Assembly passed.



Rauner had pledged to veto part of that plan, which ensures the neediest school districts get money first. But it also requires the state to pay the employer portion of Chicago Public Schools' teacher pensions.



Rauner said that money is on top of another grant and amounts to a "bailout" to help the strapped school district make up for past pension-payment shortfalls. He said in a statement he has a new website to show how much district will receive under his plan.



“Our schools must open on time with the full, appropriate amount of money for every child, every teacher for the state of Illinois,” Rauner said Monday at a news conference, adding that he believes Democrats are “playing games.”



Lawmakers will return for a special session on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and July 31.



Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, said earlier Monday that he wanted to “have a conversation” with the governor to find out where he stands on the school-funding formula.

This is a developing story.