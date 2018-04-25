Arrest made in 2017 vandalism at historic Jewish cemetery

A Florissant man has been charged with knocking over more than 100 gravestones at a historic Jewish cemetery in February 2017.

Prosecutors filed a single felony count of institutional vandalism against 34-year-old Alzado Harris on Wednesday for the damage at Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery in University City.



At the time, many suspected a hate crime because the incident happened during a rise in anti-Semitism across the country, but prosecutors said Harris was simply “drunk and mad.”

Harris has a lengthy criminal record, and spent time in prison for burglary. Investigators connected him to the crime using DNA from a coat found at the scene, and prosecutors said he confessed in a taped interview.

His bond was set at $20,000. If convicted, he faces seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The damage at Chesed Shel Emeth drew national attention. Gov. Eric Greitens and Vice President Mike Pence led a clean-up effort at the site.

Much of the destruction was concentrated in the older section of the cemetery, which started accepting burials in 1893.

