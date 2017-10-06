Audrain County Sheriff's Department Increases Security for Concert After Las Vegas Shooting

The Audrain County Sheriff’s Department will increase security for country music star Luke Bryan’s concert Saturday evening. The sheriff’s department had already planned to add an additional 60 officers for Saturday’s concert after noticing a need last year, and in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, they also re-evaluated some security protocols.

“We have made a few changes in light of Las Vegas to some of the security protocols but that’s not really anything we are going to release to the public,” Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller says. “If somebody really intends to do harm giving away our defense really doesn’t help us any.”

Saturday’s concert will be held at Stower’s farm in Centralia, Missouri.

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour Facebook page posted that they are “working with state and local officials to do everything possible to ensure your safety during our Farm Tour shows.”

The concert is one of six at various farms around the Midwest.