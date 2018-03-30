Behind the Headlines: Cardinals’ prospects for 2018 the day after rough opening day

This week brought the start of the Major League Baseball season and the first defeat for the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost a 9-4 opener to the New York Mets. But the Redbirds have 161 games yet to go this year, and longtime sports writer Rob Rains says the team is looking stronger than it was a year ago.



“I like the young pitchers,” he told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Friday. “I really think they’re probably still a year away from being a really good team because of the youth of the pitchers.”



Rains, the editor of StL Sports Page, discussed some of the question marks ahead of the Cardinals in the coming months as fans wonder whether the team has what it takes to put together a championship season.



Catch up on the full conversation here:



