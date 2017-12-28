Behind the Headlines: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department chooses new chief from its ranks

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will go Behind the Headlines to get local reaction to the appointment of 30 year veteran John Hayden as the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s new chief of police.

Joining him for discussion will be:

Rep. Bruce Franks, Jr., Missouri House of Representatives from District 78

Anthony Gray, Attorney, Ethical Society of Police

John Chasnoff, Co-chair, Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression

Do you have any thoughts about the selection of the new chief? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region

