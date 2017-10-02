Boone Hospital Center Announces 50 Layoffs

Boone Hospital Center in Columbia announced today that it is cutting 50 employees. The center currently has 1700 total staff members. Boone Hospital spokesperson Ben Cornelius cites “significant downturns in utilization” as the reason for the job cuts. In a press statement he said the state of Missouri’s budget deficit is a significant factor in Boone Hospital Center losing money.

According to the statement, the laid off employees will receive “a comprehensive severance, outpatient services, and access to the Boone Hospital Center Employee Assistance Program.”