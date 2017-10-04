Columbia Police Holds First Community Beat meeting Tuesday

The Columbia Police Department held its first of four community meetings about police beats Tuesday night in southeast Columbia.

Lt. Eric Hughes, beat commander for the southeast sector, gave residents advice for keeping their neighborhoods safe and emphasized the importance of good police-community relations.

Tuesday’s meeting was part of Building Stronger Beats, a series of community discussions planned for the next two weeks. The meetings are a chance for Columbia residents to meet their neighborhood’s beat commander, ask questions, voice concerns and offer suggestions.

Three more beat meetings will be held this month, all from 7-8 p.m

Northwest Columbia: Oct. 5 at West Middle School, 401 Clinkscales Road.

Southwest Columbia: Oct. 10 at Ann Hawkins Gentry Middle School, 4200 Bethel St.

Northeast Columbia: Oct. 12 at Derby Ridge Elementary School, 4000 Derby Ridge Drive.

Police beats can be found online, or by contacting the Columbia Police Department at 573-817-5049 or by e-mail at policepio@como.gov.