Columbia Public Schools to Dismiss Students Early Thursday in Preparation for Icy Conditions

Worries of icy conditions tomorrow evening mean students of Columbia Public Schools and their parents are in for a slight change in routine.

Late this afternoon, Columbia Public Schools informed community members over text message and email that all schools in the district will be closing two and a half hours earlier than usual for safety reasons tomorrow .

Forecasts for Thursday call for rain most of the day, then a sudden drop below freezing, leading to concerns about ice buildup on roads and sidewalks.