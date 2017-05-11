Construction Set to Begin on Highway 63 Bridge over Katy Trail

MoDOT will begin work on Highway 63 next week thanks to a $1.14 million project approved by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission. The project will replace the deck on and widen the southbound bridge crossing the Katy Trail. MoDOT spokesperson Sally Oxenhandler said that preliminary night work will begin on the bridge next week to prepare for one lane of traffic each direction during construction.

Summer is prime for traveling and Oxenhandler says MoDOT will work hard to not disrupt traffic.

“We are trying to be very sensitive to some of the bigger events and holidays that are taking place," Oxenhandler says. "So the bridge won’t be totally closed until after Memorial Day and then we hope to have it open before the solar eclipse on August 21.”

She added that the MoDOT will be sending out regular updates on their website.