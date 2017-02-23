Cut & Paste: From coming out to staying safe, Charis has sung about tough issues since 1993

In the early 1990s, same-sex relations were illegal, the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy helped keep closet doors sealed shut, and marriage equality for same-sex couples was unthinkable.

In that environment, a group of St. Louis lesbian singers wondered: "Where can we find a safe and comfortable place to enjoy making music?" They created Charis, a women’s chorus that’s still lifting its voice — and audiences' spirits — nearly 25 years later.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with older and more recent members of the group about keeping pace with the history of the LGBT community.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler talk with members of Charis, which, now more than ever, embraces all women.

Here’s some of what you’ll hear in the podcast:

Sharon Spurlock on her 23 years with the group: “For me, Charis became my longest-term relationship.”

Claire Minnis, upon hearing about an artistic director opening at Charis, “That’s everything I ever dreamed of and never knew I could have.”

Katie Benoit on being one of the first transgender women in the chorus: “One of the board members told me, ‘The only real concern is whether or not my singing voice would blend in.'"

