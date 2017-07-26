Cut & Paste: A former drama kid pays tribute to his hunter-father with theater and taxidermy

  • Matthew Kerns poses for a portrait with his late father's mounted deer head. The head, of the first deer his father killed, is now his prized possession.
    Matthew Kerns poses for a portrait with his late father's mounted deer head. The head, of the first deer his father killed, is now his prized possession.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Matthew Kerns is at the bottom right in this 2005 family photo with his father Bob Kerns and sister Mary Anne Donnell.
    Matthew Kerns is at the bottom right in this 2005 family photo with his father Bob Kerns and sister Mary Anne Donnell.
    Provided | Matthew Kerns

Who among us hasn’t grappled with building a relationship with our parents?

Matthew Kerns, director of the St. Lou Fringe festival of performing arts, struggled to bond with a father who was very different from him. Kerns was a gay theater kid; his dad was a stereotypically “manly” man who drove a truck and hunted deer. (You can view a family photo in the slideshow, above.)

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Kerns about how theater helped him better understand his dad and forge a better relationship with him.

