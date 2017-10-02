Dialysis Clinic to Expand Operations

A company called Dialysis Clinic Incorporated opened the only dialysis clinic in Callaway County this past January. The clinic has been serving Fulton citizens three days a week, and now the company has plans to expand its days of operation to six days a week.

Before this year, residents of Callaway County had to drive up to 40 miles to receive dialysis treatment, which patients often require three times a week, with each session taking around four hours.

"Right now we have a total of 18 patients, and once we open up to six days a week we will be able to service at least another 18," says LaKiesha Washington, nurse manager of the clinic.

The dialysis clinic is holding an open house on Thursday from 1-3:30 p.m.