Discover Nature: Bald Eagles

By 23 minutes ago
Missouri’s resident and migratory bald eagle populations peak in the winter, and now is a great time to look for these iconic American raptors.

An adult bald eagle flies over open water in pursuit of its next meal. Watch for bald eagles in Missouri this week, as resident and migrating populations peak.
Credit Missouri Department of Conservation

Mature bald eagles are easily identifiable by their black bodies with white head- and tail feathers. However, for their first four to five years of life, juveniles sport all-brown feathers with white speckles.

Look for their large nests – sometimes reaching eight feet across and thirteen feet deep – in treetops near rivers, lakes, and marshes in Missouri. Bald eagles are top predators, primarily of fish, but also play an important ecological role as scavengers.

These large birds of prey once found themselves on the brink of extinction due to habitat destruction, illegal shooting, and pesticide poisoning. Thanks to decades of dedicated conservation efforts and protective regulations, bald eagles have made a substantial comeback.

Known today as our national bird in the United States, their cultural significance actually predates European settlement.  Some Native American cultures have long considered bald eagles sacred and revere their feathers as important symbols.

Watch for bald eagles on your next adventure outdoors, and learn more about them with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) online field guide. You can also find places near you to watch them in the wild, including at upcoming Eagle Days events sponsored by MDC.

For more information on birding opportunities in Missouri, visit the Great Missouri Birding Trail.

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

