Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Rose Mallow

By 57 seconds ago

Hairy rose mallow (Hibiscus lasiocarpos) is blooming this week near lakes, ponds, sloughs, and streams, and wet lowlands. One of the largest native Missouri wildflowers, these ornate blooms attract pollinators, and deep roots help purify water and prevent flooding.
Credit Missouri Department of Conservation

This week on Discover Nature, find a spot to escape the summer heat in a pond or pool of a cool stream, and you may find one of the largest wildflowers in Missouri.

Hairy rose mallow (Hibiscus lasiocarpos) produces flowers that resemble hibiscus, with five white- or rose-colored, papery petals, and a central wine-purple spot. The tall, perennial herb sometimes develops woody stalks and can grow to eight-feet in height.

Look for these ornate blooms from July to October in borders of lakes and ponds, sloughs, swamps, ditches, and wet lowlands. The plant is also a good native choice for rain gardens and wet borders, where its roots work to purify water and prevent flooding.

Ducks and quail eat the plant’s seeds, bees visit the flowers, and caterpillars of several butterflies and skippers feed on the leaves.

Many of its relatives in the mallow family are economically important to people, too, including okra, and cotton.

Learn more about hairy rose mallow and other Missouri wildflowers in bloom this week, with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online Field Guide.

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature
Rose mallow

Related Content

Discover Nature: Blackberries Now Ripening

By Jul 18, 2017
Missouri Department of Conservation

As we head into the middle of summer, keep an eye out in the woods for ripening blackberries.

Discover Nature: Wild Bergamot Blooms

By Jul 11, 2017
Missouri Department of Conservation

After the smoke clears from Fourth of July fireworks, keep an eye out for a native Missouri wildflower whose shape resembles those celebratory blasts of fire in the sky.

This week on Discover Nature, celebrate summer with the colorful blooms of wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa).

Discover Nature: Northern Watersnake

By Jul 5, 2017
Missouri Department of Conservation

Spend much time near a Missouri waterbody in summer, and chances are you’ll see reptiles galore including water snakes basking on a sunny day.