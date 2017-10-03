Environmentalist McKibben Presents ‘Hottest Fight in the Hottest Decade’

Bill McKibben will present “Climate Change: The Hottest Fight in the Hottest Decade” in Columbia Wednesday night. The free event is part of the Lloyd B. Thomas Lecture and Performance Series. The author and environmentalist is a major voice in the discussion about climate change and a scholar at Middlebury College in Vermont. McKibben said he wants to bring people up to date about climate change scientifically, economically and politically.

“It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened in the world in a sense,” McKibben said. “But, you know, from day to day, you don’t really see it close up, so it’s really good every once in a while to check in and figure out what’s going on.”

McKibben will also discuss recent advancements made in renewable energy and the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico last month. The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Missouri Theatre.