Ex-senator Bond selling his longtime home in Mexico, Mo.

By 28 minutes ago

Former U.S. Senator Kit Bond (right).
Credit File Photo / KBIA

Former U.S. Sen. Kit Bond of Missouri is selling the home that was his primary base during his long political career.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the home in Mexico was built in the 1930s by Bond's parents. It is the last of four homes on what was once a 117-acre estate to be sold out of the family. Bond says he's offering the home and 12 acres but keeping 10 acres that include a successful chestnut grove.

Bond was a U.S. senator for 24 years and also served two terms as Missouri governor.

Since leaving the Senate, Bond has worked as a partner in a St. Louis law firm. He says he wanted to stay in Mexico but it made more sense to move to St. Louis.

Tags: 
kit bond
Mexico
home
for sale

