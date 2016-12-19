Freezing Precipitation Gone, but Missouri Still Icy Cold

The dangerous wintry mix that settled over Missouri during the weekend is gone, but bitter cold on Monday forced dozens of schools to call off classes and made venturing outdoors miserable.

Parts of the state awoke to temperatures below zero Monday morning, and readings most everywhere else were in single digits. Schools remained closed in many places because it was too dangerously cold for the kids to get out.

Nearly 40 water main breaks in the St. Louis area were blamed on the frigid conditions.

The forecast was promising, though: Highs are generally expected to reach the 40s starting Tuesday through the rest of the week.