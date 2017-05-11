Friday: Behind the Headlines – An eleventh hour check-in on the Missouri Legislature’s last day

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines” with St. Louis on the Air, we’ll take an in-depth look at some of the top news stories of the week.

This week, we’re checking in on the Missouri Legislature’s last day of their 2017 session. We’ll also hear about MetroLink’s promised security upgrades after a string of violent incidents this winter and spring.

Joining us on this week’s edition will be St. Louis Public Radio Politics Editor Erica Hunzinger and Reporter Rachel Lippmann.

