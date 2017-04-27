Friday: Grassroots organizers of a local climate change march discuss why they’re organizing

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This weekend, St. Louis will play host to a local People’s Climate March. The event is spearheaded by a new local grassroots group called 350 STL, which is part of an international organizing collective called 350.org.

The “350” stands for 350 parts per million of C02 in the atmosphere, which is the level considered “safe” as it pertains to climate change. Currently, the Earth’s atmosphere holds over 400 ppm of C02. More on that name designation here.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, three local organizers of the march will join host Don Marsh to discuss why they’re organizing the march, which corresponds with a national march in Washington D.C., and how they’re organizing locally around climate change.

Joining the Program:

Mary Miller, Lead Organizer, St. Louis Climate March

Anne Barton-Veenkant, Founder, 350 STL

Chloe Jackson, Just Transition/Climate Justice Organizer, Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment (MORE)

Related Event

What: St. Louis People's Climate March

When: Saturday, April 29 from 12-2 p.m.

Where: Serra Sculpture Park, 98 N. 11th St.

More information.

