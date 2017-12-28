Friday: We talk to CNN ‘Young Wonder,’ Books N Bros founder Sidney Keys

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Marsh will talk about the growth of the Books n Bros book club and the many recent accolades it and its founder have received. Joining him for the discussion will be Books N Bros CEO and founder Sidney Keys III and his mother and co-founder, Winnie Caldwell.

The book club Keys founded encourages boys to read. CNN recently honored Keys with a “Young Wonders” award – a recognition that showcases young people making a difference in their communities.

