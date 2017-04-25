Fulton Police Say Body Found May Be Missing Man

Police in Fulton say a body found encased in concrete inside a container is likely that of a man missing for nearly a week from a group home.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that the body discovered the day before in a Fulton storage unit may be 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie, but results of any autopsy on the body have not been released.

DeBrodie had been living at the Second Chance group home in Fulton for the past nine years and was reported missing April 17.

No other details were immediately released.