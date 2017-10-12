Funding Loss Follows Changes in Missouri Discrimination Law

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says a new Missouri law doesn't provide the same protections from housing discrimination as federal law, and Missouri consequently will lose some funding.

Missouri Democratic House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty on Thursday said the state could lose between $400,000 and $500,000 a year. She's calling on legislative colleagues to repeal parts of the new law that will lead to funding losses.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in July signed the law, which creates a higher standard for proving discrimination in court.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had warned Missouri that enacting the law would mean that the Missouri Human Rights Commission no longer can handle federal housing discrimination claims and the state will lose out on some funding.