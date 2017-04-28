Related Program: 
Global Journalist: Indonesia's Rapid Deforestation

Indonesia has one of the world's largest remaining areas of tropical forest. From tigers and orangutans to Sumatran elephants, the forests support a stunning array of wildlife. They also soak up huge amounts of climate-warming carbon dioxide.

But an area of Indonesian forest the size of Delaware is cleared each year by loggers and palm oil companies.

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the consequences of Indonesia's rapid deforestation for wildlife, the climate and people.


Joining the program:

  • Amanda Korstjens, an ecologist at the University of Bournemouth and director of the Landscape Ecology and Primatology (LEAP) project.
  • Rolf Skar, forest campaign director for Greenpeace USA.
  • Anja Lillegraven, head of the southeast Asia and Oceania division at the Rainforest Foundation Norway.
  • Laurel Neme, an author and journalist who has covered the issue for National Geographic and Huffington Post.

