The #MeToo movement has spread from the United States to other parts of the world as women have increasingly spoken out about sexual assault and sexual harassment.

One country where it has struggled is Japan, where discussions about sexual harassment and sexual assault remain highly taboo.

Japanese women are much less likely than their U.S. counterparts to describe non-consensual sex as rape. Further, women who publicly accuse their attackers often face significant public backlash.

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the conversation around the #MeToo movement in Japan, a country known for its technological and economic prowess but that lags behind many other industrialized countries in measures of gender equity.

Global Journalist: Japan's #MeToo Movement

Joining the program:

Jake Adelstein, a correspondent for the Japan Times and The Daily Beast

Motoko Rich, Tokyo bureau chief for the New York Times

Nobuko Kobayashi, a partner in the Tokyo office of consulting firm A.T. Kearney

Vickie Skorji, Japan-based director of the crisis hotline TELL Lifeline

Assistant producers: Lily Cusack, Maggie Duncan

Supervising producer: Rayna Sims

Visual editor: Jiwon Choi