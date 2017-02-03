Most people outside of Central Asia know little about the gas-rich desert nation of Turkmenistan.

The former Soviet Republic has virtually no independent media and just a handful of bookstores. Foreign journalists and scholars are rarely granted visas to visit.

So it's no surprise that presidential elections this month in a state sometimes compared to North Korea are little more than a show staged to buttress President Gurbanguly Berdymuhammedov.

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at one of the world's most isolated countries and the cult of personality built around its leader.

Global Journalist: Turkmenistan's Silent Election

Joining the program: